Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements

Photo By Maj. John Stamm | Airman 1st Class Alesia Young, standing, 908th Airlift Wing financial management specialist, assists Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th AW public affairs specialist, in submitting a voucher in the Defense Travel System at Maxwell Air Force Base, Sept. 14, 2023. FM specialists are experts in the various forms and systems used to ensure Airmen are receiving accurate pay and entitlements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

Like any effective organization, the Air Force must work to accomplish its goals with financial responsibility, and it’s the job of financial management specialists, Air Force Specialty Code 6F0X1, to provide oversight on official financial transactions to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and directives.



From determining the availability of funds to processing the dispersal of payments to performing audits, FM specialists keep a watchful eye on financial data to ensure that funds are being utilized properly, maintain appropriated funds, accounting records, and files, schedule, prepare, verify, and submit financial reports. They also utilize decision support techniques to deliver sound financial advice to all levels of leadership.



FM specialists perform, supervise, and direct financial management activities both at home station and deployed locations by advising, interacting and coordinating with organizations on financial matters. They disburse, collect and safeguard cash, negotiable instruments and certified vouchers, and implement fraud protection measures.



“It’s a very rewarding job,” said Staff Sgt. Kali Wright, 908th Airlift Wing Financial Management military pay technician. “Mostly, it’s the interaction with others and being able to support the mission and help Airmen… especially during deployments.”



FM specialists maintain financial records for pay and travel transactions, processes, verify and audits travel claims, estimate travel costs, determine fund availability, perform follow-up on outstanding travel orders for travelers and process payment and collection vouchers.



According to Airman 1st Class Alesia Young, 908th Financial Management specialist, assisting Airmen in receiving all their pay and entitlements is one of the most, if not the most, important functions FM specialists may perform.



“There are several forms, documents, and systems we use, and they can be confusing,” said Young. “We are the experts, and we help Airmen get paid so they can take care of themselves and their families. If we don’t do our job, they can’t do theirs. We take that responsibility very seriously.”



Acceptance into this specialty requires an Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery minimum score of 57 on the general portion, the ability to routinely lift 40 pounds, and no record of conviction by a civilian court or nonjudicial punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for offenses involving larceny, robbery, wrongful appropriation, burglary or fraud.



If you are interested in a part-time career with full-time benefits as a Reserve Citizen Airman with the 908th Airlift Wing, please contact our Recruiting staff at 334-953-6737.