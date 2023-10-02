Senior Master Sgt. Don Prempramot, 908th Maintenance Group, submits retirement forms to the 908th Airlift Wing Financial Management office, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Processing paperwork for retirement pay is one of the many duties financial management specialists perform to take care of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|8057560
|VIRIN:
|230910-F-OH179-1001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT