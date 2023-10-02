Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements [Image 1 of 2]

    Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Maj. John Stamm 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Don Prempramot, 908th Maintenance Group, submits retirement forms to the 908th Airlift Wing Financial Management office, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Processing paperwork for retirement pay is one of the many duties financial management specialists perform to take care of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 16:00
    Photo ID: 8057560
    VIRIN: 230910-F-OH179-1001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the 908th: Financial Management Specialists – Ensuring Pay and Entitlements [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    financial management specialist
    6F0X1
    Inside the 908th

