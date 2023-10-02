Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, tries his hand at a B-52 Stratofortress Virtual Reality In-Air Refueling Trainer during a visit to the 93rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 3, 2023. Skenes and committee members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl also toured a B-52 Stratofortress and the Comprehensive Readiness Aircrew Flying Training program being piloted at the 93rd Bomb Squadron by Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 8057127
    VIRIN: 231003-F-YH293-1095
    Resolution: 3052x4274
    Size: 697.44 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Independence Bowl
    Paul Skenes

