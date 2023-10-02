Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, tries his hand at a B-52 Stratofortress Virtual Reality In-Air Refueling Trainer during a visit to the 93rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 3, 2023. Skenes and committee members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl also toured a B-52 Stratofortress and the Comprehensive Readiness Aircrew Flying Training program being piloted at the 93rd Bomb Squadron by Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 8057127 VIRIN: 231003-F-YH293-1095 Resolution: 3052x4274 Size: 697.44 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.