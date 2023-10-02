Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing

Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, tries his hand at a B-52 Stratofortress Virtual Reality In-Air Refueling Trainer during a visit to the 93rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 3, 2023. Skenes and committee members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl also toured a B-52 Stratofortress and the Comprehensive Readiness Aircrew Flying Training program being piloted at the 93rd Bomb Squadron by Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
