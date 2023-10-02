Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing

Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, tours the cockpit of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 3, 2023. He and several members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Committee toured the 307th Bomb Wing to learn more about Barksdale’s role in the national defense. Skenes, who also pitched at Louisiana State University,was in Shreveport to speak at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

