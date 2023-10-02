Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Committee, along with Major League Baseball player Paul Skenes, take part in a Comprehensive Readiness Aircrew Flying Training (CRAFT) exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 3, 2023. CRAFT is an innovative program piloted at the 93rd Bomb Squadron by Air Force Global Strike Command. The committee and Skenes toured the rest of the 93rd Bomb Squadron to learn more about Barksdale’s role in the national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

