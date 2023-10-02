Skenes, Indy Bowl Committee visit 307th Bomb Wing

Members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Committee, along with Major League Baseball player Paul Skenes, take part in a Comprehensive Readiness Aircrew Flying Training (CRAFT) exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 3, 2023. CRAFT is an innovative program piloted at the 93rd Bomb Squadron by Air Force Global Strike Command. The committee and Skenes toured the rest of the 93rd Bomb Squadron to learn more about Barksdale’s role in the national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

