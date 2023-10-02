The Fort Drum community welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick Gibbon to the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity team Oct. 4 during a change of responsibility ceremony in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8057117
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-XX986-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum MEDDAC welcomes new senior enlisted adviser [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum MEDDAC welcomes new senior enlisted adviser
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT