Fort Drum MEDDAC welcomes new senior enlisted adviser

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum community welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick Gibbon to the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum community welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick Gibbon to the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity team Oct. 4 during a change of responsibility ceremony in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 4, 2023) -- U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Fort Drum leadership changed hands when Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick Gibbons assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Price during a ceremony Oct. 4 in Memorial Park.



Col. Christina Buchner, Fort Drum MEDDAC commander, welcomed Gibbons and his family to the Fort Drum community.



“I know you’ve been chomping at the bit and waiting for the race door to open,” she said. “Your time is now. Lead, guide, teach, coach, and mentor. Keep your energy high and your presence known.”



With fall foliage nearing its peak on post, Buchner said it is a reminder that change is constant and that the change in leadership brings new opportunities to people and organizations.



“Thank you for tagging in and keeping the ship steady in this season of change,” she said. “You have my trust to carry out the mission as the senior enlisted adviser for the MEDDAC – keep up the positive momentum.”



Gibbons previously served as G-4 noncommissioned officer in charge for Regional Health Command-Atlantic, chief medical NCO with the Department of Clinic Specialties, and sergeant major in the Office of the Commandant at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



“What an honor it is to serve at the great 10th Mountain Division,” Gibbons said. “This history of all who have served before us speaks for itself. I come with an abundance of energy and stand ready to serve this great division and community.”



Since arriving at Fort Drum, Gibbons said the connections and collaborative efforts between the installation and North Country community partners are evident, and that he looks to doing his part to strengthen those relationships.



The ceremony also was an opportunity to bid Price and his family farewell, as they depart for South Korea where he will serve with the 65th Medical Brigade.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Price exhibited dynamic and unwavering leadership and dedication to the Fort Drum MEDDAC,” Buchner said. “His efforts ensured the unit’s successful accomplishment of a multitude of complex missions and tasks, solidifying the team’s reputation as a versatile and well-integrated medical facility committed to readiness and the delivery of safe and quality care to the Mountain Team.”



As Fort Drum’s primary health care agency, MEDDAC provides medical services and health care management to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum community, supporting more than 32,000 beneficiaries across the installation and throughout the region.