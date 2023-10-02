Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum MEDDAC welcomes new senior enlisted adviser [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum MEDDAC welcomes new senior enlisted adviser

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum community welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Fredrick Gibbon to the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity team Oct. 4 during a change of responsibility ceremony in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

