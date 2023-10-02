Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2CR Mortar Training [Image 4 of 13]

    2-2CR Mortar Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment break down and prepare 120mm mortars for firing during a mortar proficiency training exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 28, 2023. This training tests the proficiency of the mortar section to execute indirect fire missions rapidly and effectively under any condition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 8056984
    VIRIN: 230928-A-XB890-1021
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2CR Mortar Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

