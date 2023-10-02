A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepares 120mm mortars for firing during a mortar proficiency training exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 28, 2023. This training tests the proficiency of the mortar section to execute indirect fire missions rapidly and effectively under any condition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 11:11 Photo ID: 8056979 VIRIN: 230928-A-XB890-1016 Resolution: 5283x7924 Size: 1.91 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-2CR Mortar Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.