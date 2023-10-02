U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment engage simulated targets with 120mm mortars during a mortar proficiency training exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 28, 2023. This training tests the proficiency of the mortar section to execute indirect fire missions rapidly and effectively under any condition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 11:11 Photo ID: 8056987 VIRIN: 230928-A-XB890-1069 Resolution: 7140x4760 Size: 1.6 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-2CR Mortar Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.