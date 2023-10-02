Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support Construction & Equipment In Sync With Their Customer [Image 2 of 5]

    DLA Troop Support Construction &amp; Equipment In Sync With Their Customer

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Being in sync. The DLA Troop Support Construction & Equipment team meets regularly to talk about hot topics and how to best support their customers. They support customers with everything from bulldozers to firefighting equipment to supplies for military working dogs and more! (photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 09:15
    Photo ID: 8056706
    VIRIN: 231005-D-LU733-4710
    Resolution: 3946x2960
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DLA Troop Support Construction & Equipment In Sync With Their Customer [Image 5 of 5], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

