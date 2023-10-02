Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Clothing & Textiles Attention To Detail [Image 1 of 5]

    DLA Clothing &amp; Textiles Attention To Detail

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Attention to detail is the key to providing the best clothing possible to our U.S. servicemembers. Randy McArthur, IST Chief/Contracting Officer, Marissa Sacca, C&T Contract Specialist; Megan Wherrity, C&T Contract Specialist, DLA Troop Support; meet to talk about how to procure the highest clothing possible. It's all in the details. (photo by Nutan Chada)

    This work, DLA Clothing & Textiles Attention To Detail [Image 5 of 5], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

