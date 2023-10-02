HMLA-169 Formation Flight

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Blake Meyers, a UH-1Y crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, looks off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2023. HMLA-169 conducted a large flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. Meyers is a native of Solen, North Dakota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
