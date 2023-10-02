U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Blake Meyers, a UH-1Y crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, looks off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2023. HMLA-169 conducted a large flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. Meyers is a native of Solen, North Dakota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 00:38 Photo ID: 8056298 VIRIN: 231003-M-WE079-1305 Resolution: 3206x4809 Size: 2.54 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: SOLEN, ND, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMLA-169 Formation Flight [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.