    HMLA-169 Formation Flight [Image 17 of 17]

    HMLA-169 Formation Flight

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Blake Meyers, a UH-1Y crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, looks off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2023. HMLA-169 conducted a large flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. Meyers is a native of Solen, North Dakota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 00:38
    Photo ID: 8056298
    VIRIN: 231003-M-WE079-1305
    Resolution: 3206x4809
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: SOLEN, ND, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 Formation Flight [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    HMLA-169
    pilots
    AH-1Z Viper
    MCAS Futenma
    flight formation

