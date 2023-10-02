Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMLA-169 Formation Flight [Image 11 of 17]

    HMLA-169 Formation Flight

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fly in formation off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2023. HMLA-169 conducted a large flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 00:39
    Photo ID: 8056291
    VIRIN: 231003-M-WE079-1216
    Resolution: 4266x2844
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 Formation Flight [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight
    HMLA-169 Formation Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    HMLA-169
    pilots
    AH-1Z Viper
    MCAS Futenma
    flight formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT