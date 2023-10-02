HMLA-169 Formation Flight

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fly in formation off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2023. HMLA-169 conducted a large flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

