Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live

Members from the 51st Medical Group pose for a group photo in front of a banner advertising the launch of MHS Genesis at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. MHS Genesis is scheduled to launch at Osan on Oct. 28, 2023, and the medical teams have adjustments underway to make this transition as smooth and safe as possible for service members, their families and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

