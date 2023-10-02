Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live [Image 3 of 3]

    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members from the 51st Medical Group pose for a group photo in front of a banner advertising the launch of MHS Genesis at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. MHS Genesis is scheduled to launch at Osan on Oct. 28, 2023, and the medical teams have adjustments underway to make this transition as smooth and safe as possible for service members, their families and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 21:40
    Photo ID: 8056253
    VIRIN: 230928-F-EU152-1036
    Resolution: 5376x3577
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    medical
    healthcare
    military health system
    DVA
    medics
    DHA

