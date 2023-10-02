The 51st Medical Group advertises the launch of MHS Genesis through banners, posters and flyers at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. MHS Genesis is a new electronic health record for military treatment facilities focused on integrating inpatient and outpatient records through a user-friendly and modernized system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

Date Taken: 09.28.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez