The 51st Medical Group advertises the launch of MHS Genesis through banners, posters and flyers at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. MHS Genesis is a new electronic health record for military treatment facilities focused on integrating inpatient and outpatient records through a user-friendly and modernized system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8056251
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-EU152-1015
|Resolution:
|5853x3894
|Size:
|14.56 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT