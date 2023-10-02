U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shima Noga, 51st Medical Group diagnostics and therapeutics section chief, assists a patient at the pharmacy window at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. After the activation of MHS Genesis on Oct. 28, 2023, patients’ medication history will now be accessible, and prescriptions will be transferable from one base to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 21:40 Photo ID: 8056252 VIRIN: 230928-F-EU152-1020 Resolution: 5397x3591 Size: 11.25 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.