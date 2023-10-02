Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live [Image 2 of 3]

    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shima Noga, 51st Medical Group diagnostics and therapeutics section chief, assists a patient at the pharmacy window at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. After the activation of MHS Genesis on Oct. 28, 2023, patients’ medication history will now be accessible, and prescriptions will be transferable from one base to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 21:40
    Photo ID: 8056252
    VIRIN: 230928-F-EU152-1020
    Resolution: 5397x3591
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live
    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live
    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan prepares for MHS Genesis Go-Live

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    healthcare
    military health system
    DVA
    medics
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT