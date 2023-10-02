Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810) [Image 3 of 4]

    SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810)

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, today, announced that the future Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine SSN 810 will be named USS San Francisco, Oct. 3. In addition, Secretary Del Toro announced the Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi agreed to be the ship’s sponsor. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during Fleet Week San Francisco.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8055876
    VIRIN: 231003-N-FC670-1430
    Resolution: 7393x5088
    Size: 15.73 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810) [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810)
    SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810)
    SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810)
    SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECNAV78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT