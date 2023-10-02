SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810)

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, today, announced that the future Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine SSN 810 will be named USS San Francisco.



Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during San Francisco Fleet Week.



“The future USS San Francisco, once commissioned, will be our nation’s newest Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine. USS San Francisco will build upon the legacy of her namesakes, and will no doubt represent the people of this city and our nation with honor wherever she may sail,” said Secretary Del Toro.



In addition, Secretary Del Toro announced the Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi agreed to be the ship’s sponsor. In that role, Speaker Emerita Pelosi will represent a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew.



“For over 36 years, Speaker Emerita Pelosi has represented the people of San Francisco with honor and distinction in Congress and has served as a staunch advocate for our national security and the promotion of our democratic values around the world,” said Secretary Del Toro. “She is a champion for justice and equality, to ensure every American is afforded the dignity and respect they deserve.”



“It is with great pride and patriotism that I serve as the sponsor of the magnificent USS San Francisco, which will bring luster to our City as it sails the seas defending our Nation,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “The naming of this ship comes as our City and our Nation continue to mourn the loss of our beloved Dianne Feinstein: our Forever Mayor, a champion of San Francisco and a proud patriot. It is fitting that we announce the naming of this ship during San Francisco Fleet Week, a tradition that she began as Mayor more than four decades ago. As we honor Senator Feinstein’s towering legacy, may the USS San Francisco always find fair winds and following seas.”



This is the fourth vessel to honor San Francisco. The first San Francisco, a steel protected cruiser, blockaded Havana, Cuba, during the Spanish-American War and served as a mine planter in the North Sea during World War I.



The second San Francisco, a heavy cruiser, had an equally distinguished career, participating in operations and engagements at Cape Esperance, Guadalcanal, Guam, the Marshall Islands, and Okinawa during World War II. In total, the ship and its crew earned 17 Battle Stars, a Presidential Unit Citation, four Medals of Honor, and 32 Navy Crosses.



The third San Francisco was a Los Angeles-class nuclear submarine (SSN 711), which completed multiple deployments to the western Pacific, earning a Navy Unit Commendation and Navy Expeditionary Medal among other awards. Decommissioned in 2022, the venerable boat now serves as a moored training vessel for the Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit, Charleston, South Carolina.



Attack submarines like the future USS San Francisco are designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; project power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Special Operation Forces (SOF); carry out Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions; support battle group operations; and engage in mine warfare.



