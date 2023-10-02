Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, today, announced that the future Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine SSN 810 will be named USS San Francisco, Oct. 3. In addition, Secretary Del Toro announced the Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi agreed to be the ship’s sponsor. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during Fleet Week San Francisco.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 8055874 VIRIN: 231003-N-FC670-1429 Resolution: 8236x5491 Size: 16.34 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Names Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS San Francisco (SSN 810) [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.