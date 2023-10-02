Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence

    PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Orlando Garcia, Fort Buchanan's Chief Military Personnel Division, attended the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation signing on Oct. 2, at the installation headquarters and signed a banner as a sign of his commitment to educating against domestic violence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 8055680
    VIRIN: 231002-A-cc868-1005
    Resolution: 3581x2708
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence
    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence
    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence
    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Domestic Violence
    Fort Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT