Orlando Garcia, Fort Buchanan's Chief Military Personnel Division, attended the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation signing on Oct. 2, at the installation headquarters and signed a banner as a sign of his commitment to educating against domestic violence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:37 Photo ID: 8055680 VIRIN: 231002-A-cc868-1005 Resolution: 3581x2708 Size: 1.78 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.