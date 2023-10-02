Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence

    PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, signed the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation, at the installation's headquarters, Oct. 2.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:36
    Photo ID: 8055677
    VIRIN: 231003-A-CC868-1001
    Resolution: 2278x3382
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Buchanan raises awareness about domestic violence [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    Domestic Violence
    Fort Buchanan

