Fort Buchanan, PR raises awareness about domestic violence

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Civilian employees and community partners gathered at the headquarters conference room here to witness the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation signing on Oct. 2, which sends a strong message to the military community in the region: help and support are available.



This national observance was created to raise awareness about reporting domestic abuse and encourage community members to speak up if they suspect abuse. This year's campaign theme is "United Against Domestic Abuse."



During the event, Ruth González, Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program manager, welcomed the group and explained the importance of this effort.



"With events like this, we raise awareness about the risk factors of

domestic violence and the services available to protect the victims here in Puerto Rico, "said González.



It is important to note that the services provided are not exclusively for women.



"If there is a male service member or a spouse victim of domestic violence, shelter is available. The Fort Buchanan Family Advocacy program has developed critical partnerships with several non-profit organizations across the island to extend the reach of the services provided," added González.



One of the Fort Buchanan Family Advocacy program partners is "Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos," the first shelter for women victims of domestic violence established in Puerto Rico.

"Our mission is to provide orientation to possible victims about their options. We come on post to provide information and education to the installation population," said Paola Sofia Robles-Rivera, community outreach coordinator for the shelter.



Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, emphasized how the Army has evolved in its actions to address domestic violence.



"Like a lot of our programs, they evolve over time. When I joined the Army in the late 80's, things like domestic violence were managed behind closed doors. But we don't do that anymore. If somebody needs help, we encourage people to step forward and help that person. That is why we get together for these types of events., so we can take time to reflect on how we have changed as an organization. If you have concerns about your relationship or someone you know, there are options for reporting domestic abuse," said Moulton shortly before signing the proclamation.



Civilian employees and community members also signed a banner as a sign of their commitment to educating against domestic violence.



Community members who see signs of abuse or have concerns can contact their nearest Family Advocacy Program office to learn how it can provide support. Military members and members of their families do not have to be in a crisis to talk with a domestic abuse victim advocate. The Fort Buchanan Family Advocacy Program, 24 hours, seven day a week phone number is 787-221-7982.



As the U.S. Army's center of gravity in the region, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard soldiers and members of the Air Force, Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy's Operational Support Center.

