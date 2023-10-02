230929-N-KL637-1406 (Sep. 29, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea awards the Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award to Fireman Garrett Hutson during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall September, 29, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 12:22 Photo ID: 8055232 VIRIN: 230929-N-KL637-1406 Resolution: 6609x4721 Size: 710.67 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.