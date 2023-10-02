Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

230929-N-KL637-1352 (Sep. 29, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea awards the Navy League Award to Seaman Donald Williamson during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall September, 29, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023
Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US