    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 3 of 6]

    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    230929-N-KL637-1368 (Sep. 29, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea awards the United Services Organization Shipmate Award to Seaman Apprentice Leilani Prado during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall September, 29, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 12:22
    Photo ID: 8055226
    VIRIN: 230929-N-KL637-1368
    Resolution: 7270x5193
    Size: 904.34 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training Command
    Graduation
    Recruits
    US Navy
    Pass in Review

