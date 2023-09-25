Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Football vs. San Diego State 2023 [Image 11 of 12]

    Air Force Football vs. San Diego State 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Caleb Rillos is tackled by San Diego State University's Soane Toia on Sept. 30, 2023 during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated San Diego State University 49-10. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    This work, Air Force Football vs. San Diego State 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

