U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Zac Larrier evades the San Diego State University defense on Sept. 30, 2023 during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated San Diego State University 49-10. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 19:36 Photo ID: 8053986 VIRIN: 230930-F-XS730-1017 Resolution: 3998x2662 Size: 3.65 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Football vs. San Diego State 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.