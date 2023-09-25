U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Johnathan Youngblood and Alec Mock tackle San Diego State University's Dominick Mazotti on Sept. 30, 2023 during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated San Diego State University 49-10. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 19:36
|Photo ID:
|8053987
|VIRIN:
|230930-F-XS730-1019
|Resolution:
|4002x2664
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Football vs. San Diego State 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
