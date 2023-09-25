Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists instruct service members about the environment during their 7-level skill training at Long Lake, Washington, Sept 27, 2023. SERE is a training program that prepares U.S. military personnel, U.S. Department of Defense civilians, and private military contractors to survive and "return with honor" in survival scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
This work, SERE 7-level training 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
