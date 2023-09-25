SERE 7-level training 2023

Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists instruct service members about the environment during their 7-level skill training at Long Lake, Washington, Sept 27, 2023. SERE is a training program that prepares U.S. military personnel, U.S. Department of Defense civilians, and private military contractors to survive and "return with honor" in survival scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

Date Taken: 09.27.2023
Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US