    SERE 7-level training 2023 [Image 1 of 9]

    SERE 7-level training 2023

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists instruct service members about the environment during their 7-level skill training at Long Lake, Washington, Sept 27, 2023. SERE is a training program that prepares U.S. military personnel, U.S. Department of Defense civilians, and private military contractors to survive and "return with honor" in survival scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 11:12
    Photo ID: 8052944
    VIRIN: 230927-F-XO639-3025
    Resolution: 4026x2682
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE 7-level training 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    Washington
    7-level training

