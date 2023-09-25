Jacqueline Melcher, center, a member of the Oglala Sioux and Indigenous Nations Equality Team, speaks with Department of Defense members during an Air National Guard Tribal Engagement panel at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 28, 2023. The panel was part of a three-day tribal engagement course designed when engaging DoD personnel best practices to engage with tribes near military installations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:44 Photo ID: 8052758 VIRIN: 230928-Z-LI010-1060 Resolution: 5394x3589 Size: 2.04 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.