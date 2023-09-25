Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training [Image 2 of 6]

    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    Larry Yazzie, left, center, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, speaks with Department of Defense members during an Air National Guard Tribal Engagement panel at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 28, 2023. The panel was part of a three-day tribal engagement course designed to teach DoD personnel best practices when engaging with tribes near military installations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:44
    Photo ID: 8052756
    VIRIN: 230928-Z-LI010-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training
    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training
    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training
    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training
    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training
    DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Native American
    ANG
    tribal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT