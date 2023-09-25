DoD personnel attend tribal engagement training

Larry Yazzie, left, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, speaks with Department of Defense members during an Air National Guard Tribal Engagement panel at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 28, 2023. The panel was part of a three-day tribal engagement course designed to teach DoD personnel best practices when engaging with tribes near military installations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

