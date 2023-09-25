YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 2, 2023) - Employees and volunteers of the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), pose for a group photo with guests attending the FFSC Domestic Violence Proclamation Signing event. The event was hosted by the FFSC Family Counseling and Advocacy Program at Kosano Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

