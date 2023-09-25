Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FFSC Domestic Violence Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 3]

    FFSC Domestic Violence Proclamation Signing

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 2, 2023) - Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, signs the proclamation during the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Domestic Violence Proclamation Signing event. The event was hosted by the FFSC Family Counseling and Advocacy Program at Kosano Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

