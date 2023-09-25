YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 2, 2023) - Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, gives remarks during the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Domestic Violence Proclamation Signing event prior to signing the proclamation. The event was hosted by the FFSC Family Counseling and Advocacy Program at Kosano Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 01:23 Photo ID: 8052428 VIRIN: 231002-N-BB059-1010 Resolution: 7034x4694 Size: 10.85 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FFSC Domestic Violence Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.