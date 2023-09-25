Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gerald R. Ford Fitness [Image 6 of 9]

    Gerald R. Ford Fitness

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Isabelo Manalo, from West Covina, Calif., assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, exercises in the hangar bay, Sept. 26, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 05:27
    Photo ID: 8051917
    VIRIN: 230926-N-GC805-1010
    Resolution: 3449x5174
    Size: 472.48 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gerald R. Ford Fitness [Image 9 of 9], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    FOD Walkdown
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12

