Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class John McGuire, from Chicago, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, exercises in the hangar bay, Sept. 26, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 05:27 Photo ID: 8051913 VIRIN: 230926-N-GC805-1007 Resolution: 4465x2977 Size: 444.81 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gerald R. Ford Fitness [Image 9 of 9], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.