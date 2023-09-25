E-2D Hawkeye Routine Maintenance

Sailors assigned to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 perform routine maintenance on the propellers of an E-2D Hawkeye on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Ionian Sea, Sept. 25, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

