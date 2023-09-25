KM23: President of Palau’s Flag Pole

Palau police officers raise the Palauan flag during a flag raising ceremony at the Satellite Office of the President in Koror, Palau, Sept. 30, 2023. U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 and U.S. Navy Sailors with Civic Action Team - Palau worked to repair the president’s flag pole. The ceremony marked the first time the Satellite Office of the President was able to fly the Palauan flag since President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. took office nearly three years ago. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

