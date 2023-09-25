KM23: President of Palau’s Flag Pole

U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23, U.S. Navy Sailors with Civic Action Team - Palau, Palauan officials and guests pose for a photograph at the conclusion of the Palau flag raising ceremony at the Satellite Office of the President in Koror, Palau, Sept. 30, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

