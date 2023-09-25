Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: President of Palau’s Flag Pole [Image 1 of 3]

    KM23: President of Palau’s Flag Pole

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23, U.S. Navy Sailors with Civic Action Team - Palau, Palauan officials and guests pose for a photograph at the conclusion of the Palau flag raising ceremony at the Satellite Office of the President in Koror, Palau, Sept. 30, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023
    Location: KOROR, PW 
