Alaska Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Oliver Meza, Bravo Company first sergeant, shows off his unit’s patch during a deployment ceremony where family members, friends, and fellow Guardsmen came together to pay tribute to Soldiers of B Co., 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 29, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8051488
|VIRIN:
|230929-Z-CA180-1020
|Resolution:
|6009x4006
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
