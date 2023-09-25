Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East [Image 5 of 7]

    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, and their families are honored during a deployment ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 29, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 20:58
    Photo ID: 8051486
    VIRIN: 230929-Z-CA180-1017
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
    Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard&rsquo;s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployment ceremony
    Alaska Army National Guard
    1-297th
    Bison Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT