Alaska Army National Guardsmen with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, and their families are honored during a deployment ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 29, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
This work, Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East
