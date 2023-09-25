Alaska Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Oliver Meza, Bravo Company first sergeant, brings the formation to attention during a deployment ceremony for B Co., 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 29, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 20:58 Photo ID: 8051485 VIRIN: 230929-Z-CA180-1014 Resolution: 6254x4169 Size: 2.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard’s Bison Company set to deploy to Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.