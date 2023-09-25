230922-N-UW931-1101 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (September 22, 2023) – Cdr. David Gardner and Cdr. Eric Burtner-Abt, commanding officer and executive officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), pose for a group photo with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) 123 SQUADRON during a ship tour while in-port Changi Naval Base, Sept. 22, 2023. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Akari Yarrell)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 10:46
|Photo ID:
|8051007
|VIRIN:
|230922-N-UW931-1101
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROYAL SINGAPORE AIR FORCE TOURS USS MOBILE (LCS 26) [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT