    ROYAL SINGAPORE AIR FORCE TOURS USS MOBILE (LCS 26) [Image 4 of 4]

    ROYAL SINGAPORE AIR FORCE TOURS USS MOBILE (LCS 26)

    SINGAPORE

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    230922-N-UW931-1101 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (September 22, 2023) – Cdr. David Gardner and Cdr. Eric Burtner-Abt, commanding officer and executive officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), pose for a group photo with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) 123 SQUADRON during a ship tour while in-port Changi Naval Base, Sept. 22, 2023. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Akari Yarrell)

    Singapore
    LCS
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Ship Tour
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7

